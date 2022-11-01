Tuesday, November 01, 2022
     
  5. Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai after 3 years and the first thing she did has Karan Johar connection

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai after 3 years and the first thing she did has Karan Johar connection

Priyanka Chopra has returned to India and the first thing she did will make you say, "she's a 'desi' at heart". Can't guess? Well, we'll give you a hint. She's watching what every Bollywood fan loves with her favourite snack. Find out more.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2022 9:39 IST
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra has returned to India after almost three years. As the actress landed in Mumbai, she greeted paps excitedly. She waved at them, posed for the cameras and headed to her car happily. Not just this, but she also gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her day. Upon her return, the global star turned to TV and to catch up with everything Bollywood she tuned in to Koffee With Karan. "It ain't Mumbai if you're not jetlagged with Karan Johar on TV," she wrote.

She also had a little cheat day with a pack of Cheetos. She seemingly missed the snack in LA. Take a look:

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRAPriyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai & watched Koffee with Karan

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIPriyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra returns to India

For her arrival in India, Priyanka made sure to slay it with minimum. The global star wore a comfy denim co-ord set for the long flight. Dressed in blue, Priyanka looked stunning to say the least. Also, keeping things casual, the actress left her hair open with minimum makeup. Take a look:

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIPriyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIPriyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra on Machchu river bridge accident

Priyanka Chopra also expressed grief over the loss of lives at the Machchu river bridge accident in Morbi, Gujarat. Taking to Instagram Story, the actress shared a note on her social media account which she captioned, "So heartbreaking...My condolence goes out to everyone affected by the bridge collapse in Gujarat." She added, "Praying for a speedy recovery of those injured. My thoughts &prayers are with the families who mourn today."

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRAPriyanka Chopra mourns Gujarat tragedy

Priyanka Chopra upcoming movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

