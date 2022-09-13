Anushka Sharma shares another sneak peek from Chakda Xpress; steps into Jhulan Goswami’s shoes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma has been enticing the fans with little sneak peeks from her upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actress will be seen stepping into the shoes of women’s cricket’s all-time greatest fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Anushka has been making sure that her fans enjoy the journey as much as she does and keeps sharing photos on Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared another glimpse of recreating the life journey of the sporting icon.

In the post, Anushka is seen sitting on a bed with a pair of shoes and it looks like she is cleaning as she prepared herself for a crucial game of cricket. The image tells the story of the struggles Jhulan had to go through and her perseverance to become a global phenomenon. Check out Anushka’s post here :

The hugely-mounted Netflix film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka has started shooting for the 2nd schedule of Chakda Xpress in the UK recently. The film is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka has already put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler.

Anushka is one of the most successful and influential actors of her generation. She is the only actress to have three 300 crore plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju - under her belt. She will go all out to make this project the biggest tribute to a woman sporting icon of our country.

