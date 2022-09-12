The Kapil Sharma Show returns to TV: Fans miss Krushna Abhishek, say 'jokes are flat'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA The Kapil Sharma Show returns on TV

The Kapil Sharma Show, the new season of TV's most popular comedy show, has returned to the small screen with season 3. With a new star cast and a new look, Kapil Sharma entertained the audience with his jokes and antics, But looks like he could not fulfil the void left by Krushna Abhishek's character Sapna. While many fans enjoyed the first-weekend episodes of the show, others miss Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar. Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh were the first guests on the show. They came to promote their film 'Cuttputlli' that released on Disney Plus Hotstar. For the Sunday episode, Kapil Sharma hosted actress Tamannaah Bhatia and flirted with her.

Soon after the episodes aired, The Kapil Sharma Show fans took to Twitter to react. One user said, "Saw the first episode of Kapil Sharma show….It is so boring and no laughter at all…Poor cast & content. Not worth the time. Where is Krishna or Sunil grover?? Bekaar show!!! #KapilSharmaShow" Many other fans also demanded the makers to bring back the popular comedians that have made them laugh over the years.

Another wrote, "I am watching The Kapil Sharma Show. But I am missing Sapna."

Meanwhile, Chandu aka Chandan Prabhakar revealed that he is taking a break from the show. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Chandan Prabhasr confirmed, "I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break."

On the other hand, Krushna Abhishek also cleared the air about his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. He said that there is no conflict. He disclosed that he and Kapil are travelling to Australia together and that things are going well between them. Furthermore, he mentioned that The Kapil Sharma Show is also his show and that he will return soon.

The Kapil Sharma Show started on September 10.

DON'T MISS

Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan blessed with baby boy, she announces name of newborn with FIRST PHOTO

BTS RM Birthday Celebration: Here's how Kim Namjoon celebrated his big day at midnight | Inside Pics

Was Paras Kalnawat's decision to quit Anupamaa right? Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 judge Karan Johar has THIS to say

Latest Entertainment News