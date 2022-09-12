BTS RM Birthday Celebration: Here's how Kim Namjoon celebrated his big day at midnight | Inside Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RKIVE BTS RM birthday celebration at midnight

BTS RM Birthday Celebration: Kim Namjoon turned a year older on September 12 and he had a subtle celebration at midnight. Joined by close friends, the Korean star seemed to have a sweet birthday. With candles, cakes and more, the K-pop artist's birthday celebration was a private and close-knit affair. RM also treated his fans to some photos from the midnight celebration.

In one of the photos, he is seen wearing a birthday hat and sitting on the floor with gallery lit with candles and light. The other ones are photos of some sweet delicacies. Earlier in the day, he also posted some photos of fans celebrating his birthday and holding events.

BTS RM birthday celebration at midnight

BTS RM birthday celebration at midnight

Kim Namjoon birthday celebration

RM birthday celebration

RM birthday celebration

On the work front, despite BTS announcing a hiatus, the Korean pop band recently confirmed that they will perform a free concert in Busan in support of the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030. According to Fox News, the 'Yet To Come' concert will be held at 6 pm on October 15, at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun. The date is also one day after the end of the Busan International Film Festival. Big Hit Music, the event's organiser, predicted that 100,000 people would attend the live performance. At the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot, people will attend a live broadcast called LIVE PLAY. There will be live streaming of the show on Weverse, Zepeto, and Naver Now as well.

BTS's activities as ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 in Busan, Korea, begin with the concert. "We will make extra efforts to not only support the bid but also promote the lovely nature and culture of the Republic of Korea abroad," BTS declared during the ambassador appointment ceremony last month. The management of BTS at Hybe Corp earlier declared that the group would stage additional events to draw in the Bureau Worldwide des Expositions members, which oversees the international competition to host the Expo. The group will be present on election day to support the bid, personally introduce the proposed site to BIE enquiry missions, act as ambassadors during South Korea's presentation session, provide images and videos for the city's digital campaigns, and disseminate promotional videos via authorised social media channels.

The current edition takes place from October 5 to 14, 2022.

