Was Paras Kalnawat's decision to quit Anupamaa right? Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 judge Karan Johar has THIS to say

Paras Kalnawat was at the center of controversy when he decided to quit Anupamaa for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. His sudden exit from the popular tv serial led by Rupali Ganguly caught much attention. Apparently, he had a rift with the makers. Recently, when he appeared on the dance reality show, the actor said he's left too much to be here. Contemplating his decision, he said doing JDJ would either make him a big name or would tarnish his image for a long.

Coming in support of him, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa judge Karan Johar showed faith in him saying whatever he left was a good decision and he sees potential in him to stay in the show for the long run. However, the two refrained from naming the show during their conversation. Watch the video here:

When Paras signed up for Jalak Dikhla Jaa 10, it was alleged that he has breached a contract with Anupamaa. Speaking about the allegations of breaching the contract, the actor told IANS, "Contracts are being made by the producers. And I did not even know that anything like that was going to come out by Rajan sir(Rajan Shahi) and I spoke to him even before signing the contract. There was no breach of the contract because we were very politely told by the makers that if someone wants to leave, they can happily leave any time. That's what we were told."

He showed his respect for the producer and said that he didn't want to give any statement against them.

"I don't want to put any quote on this because I respect Rajan Sir a lot and I respect the makers and the channel as well. So definitely, I would not want to quote anything on that. I will just be in shock whatever he has said and whatever he has done, I will still respect him and I'll still stay with the love I have for him."

