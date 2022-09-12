Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan blessed with baby boy, she announces name of newborn with FIRST PHOTO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOUNDARYA RAJINIKANTH Soundarya Rajinikanth with family

Soundarya Rajinikanth on Monday took to Instagram to share a piece of happy news with her fans, followers and colleagues. Superstar Rajinikanth's elder daughter has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. The Indian graphic designer, film producer and director announced the happy news by sharing some happy pictures of the family along with a heartfelt note. Not only she shared a photo of the newborn but also posted pictures from her maternity shoot. The couple has named their second son Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi.

Sharing the news, Soundarya wrote on Instagram, "With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings … Vishagan , Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed #BabyBoy a huge thank you to our amazing doctors @sumana_manohar , Dr.Srividya Seshadri , @SeshadriSuresh3." The first photo is of a mother holding the hand of the newborn, whereas the second one has Soundarya with husband Vishagan and her elder son Ved. The subsequent pictures are of Ved with his mother and Vishagan. Take a look:

Veer is Soundarya’s first child from her second marriage to Vishagan. The couple got married in 2019 in an intimate ceremony. Ved is her firstborn from her first wedding to businessman Ashwin Ramkumar.

Soundarya got married to Ashwin in 2010 and the couple welcomed a son born on 6 May 2015. Six years into the marriage In September 2016, Soundarya shared that she and her husband Ashwin filed for divorce by mutual consent. In July 2017, the couple was officially divorced.

On the work front, Soundarya began her career by working as an assistant director. She has also assisted in the graphic designing for films such as Baba, Majaa, Sandakozhi and Sivaji. Her directorial debut was with her father's film Kochadaiiyaan. Apart from this, she is also the founder of Ocher Picture Productions.

