Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets new Tarak Mehta in Sachin Shroff; know about the actor

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news lately as the makers were in search of a new Tarak Mehta after actor Shailesh Lodha quit the show. There were rumours that the actor will be back in action but looks like the fans will see a new face. Going by the reports, Bigg Boss fame Sachin Shroff has been roped in to play 'Mehta sahab' in the comedy TV show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining fans for 14 years and the audience is still hooked to it. Producer Asit Modi in a recent interaction with AajTak said that they tried to bring back Shailesh Lodha but things did not work out.

Asit Modi said, "we have cast Sachin Shroff in our show. He is coming in place of Shailesh Lodha and has also started shooting. With Shailesh, we had tried a lot to find a middle ground, but he left the show. Now the viewers cannot wait either. I have to bring someone on the show for him."

He further said, "We wish that Sachin get the same love from the audience. It is a 15-year-long journey and the ups and downs are a part of it. After all, the audience is our priority. I don't want to disappoint them. We have a team of good writers and directors, so hopefully, people will accept Sachin in the role of Taarak Mehta."

Who is Sachin Shroff?

Talking about the career graph of Sachin Shroff, he is a well-known name in the Indian television industry. He has appeared in many hit TV shows and web series. Recently he was seen in Bobby Deol starrer web series 'Ashram 3' and TV show 'Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein'. Apart from this, Sachin has participated in the 5th season of Salman Khan's controversial show 'Bigg Boss'.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

First aired on July 28, 2008, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the popular sitcoms which deals with societal issues. It was one of the TV shows that tried to create awareness about the Covid pandemic by adapting it in its storyline.

It features Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, and Tanuj Mahashabde, among others.

