KGF 2 TV Premiere: Watch Yash's blockbuster on THIS date; know where and others details

KGF 2 TV Premiere: After winning the box office and the OTT space, actor Yash aka Rocky Bhai is ready to take over the TV audience with his swag and action. The exhilarating battle for Kolar Gold Fields is headed to television screens in September. The film shows a face-off between Rocky Bhai and Adheera aka Sanjay Dutt. It is a sequel to the 2018 film, K.G.F: Chapter 1. The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

Written & directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 follows Rocky's life after establishing himself as the kingpin of the gold mafia. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as an imminent threat to law and order. Rocky now must face the wrath of his enemies Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen as he attempts to fulfill the promise made to his mother.

KGF 2 TV Premiere: Where to watch, date and time

Having emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2022, KGF Chapter 2 is set for a dynamic World Television Premiere on Sony MAX on 18th September 2022 at 8 PM.

Speaking of the same, Yash said, "We, as a team, had the vision to create a great cinematic experience and wanted it to reach people in every part of our country and worldwide. KGF Chapter 2 brought cinema lovers together and told a powerful story that portrayed the hope mothers pin on their children. The kind of love the audience showered on us is incredible.

I believe that cinema has no boundaries and goes beyond mediums, and television will always be very special for me. The TV premiere is a great opportunity to present our film, and I am looking forward for it to reach more audiences through Sony MAX. And I hope those who have seen KGF 2, will enjoy it all over again from their homes."

KGF Chapter 2 Trailer

KGF Chapter 2 on OTT

KGF Chapter 2 has enthralling action sequences and iconic dialogues that have resulted in a cult following across the globe. Earlier in June, the film was released on Amazon Prime Video and amassed significant viewership. It is available to stream in 5 languages - Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on OTT.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film have already announced the third sequel, KGF: Chapter 3. However, the project is on hold and will take time to hit the screens.

