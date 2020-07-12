Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher's mother test COVID19 positive, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Randon, others extend support

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, his brother Raju Kher and his family have tested COVID19 positive. On Sunday, the actor took to his social media to inform about the same through a video message. He tweeted, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!"

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

As soon as Anupam Kher shared the news, Bollywood celebrities Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Raveena Randon, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others extended support to the family. Anil wrote, "Praying and wishing for a speedy recovery of #Dulari Aunty, #Raju and the rest of the family!! Sending you lots of love & strength my friend, @AnupamPKher" On the other hand, Raveena tweeted, "Wishing dulaari aunty and the family a speedy recovery! Prayers and love"

Praying and wishing for a speedy recovery of #Dulari Aunty, #Raju and the rest of the family!! Sending you lots of love & strength my friend, @AnupamPKher — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 12, 2020

Wishing dulaari aunty and the family a speedy recovery! Prayers and love ♥️ @AnupamPKher 🙏🏻 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 12, 2020

Hope all get well soon ❤️🤞 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 12, 2020

Prayers for a speedy recovery for the family ❤️❤️ Aunupam uncle. — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) July 12, 2020

Sending her good wishes, Sir. Wishing her a speedy recovery. Take care. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 12, 2020

Speedy recovery to all 😊🙏🏻 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 12, 2020

Sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 12, 2020

Wishing a speedy recovery to your family sir. My bestest regards & love to Dulari Mouj. @AnupamPKher 🙏 https://t.co/ObNXRPrCKD — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 12, 2020

On Saturday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also tested positive for coronavirus. The actor informed about it through social media posts and wrote, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" The megastar has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital.

All the members of the Bachchan family also tested for the deadly virus. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan tested negative, Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive.

