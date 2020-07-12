Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan test COVID-19 negative

Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, confirmed in separate tweets on Saturday evening that they had been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus infection. They are now admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Soon the COVID-19 antigen test of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan was conducted. And now their test results have arrived claiming that the three of them have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. This will surely be a good piece of news for the family and will be a power booster for both Amitabh and Abhishek. Meanwhile, Nanavati Hospital Dr. Ansari told India TV that the 77-year-old senior actor is not on a ventilator and has very mild symptoms. The tests of 3 house help and the driver have also been conducted and the result will be out today. Their houses Prateeksha and Jalsa will be sealed by BMC and other buildings in the area will be sanitized.

The Bollywood megastar on Saturday took to his social media handle and wrote, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test COVID-19 positive | UPDATES

Soon after Bachchan's tweet, his son Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested COVID positive. He wrote, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan's latest screen outing, the web series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows,' launched on Friday. He was even snapped outside the dubbing studio quite a few times. And now that the actor has been tested positive, the Sound N Vision dubbing studio has been closed temporarily.

Talking about Senior Bachchan, he was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo,' co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally.

Big B's upcoming films are 'Chehre,' 'Jhund' and 'Brahmastra.' He is also scheduled to host season 12 of the popular quiz show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.'

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage