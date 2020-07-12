Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test COVID-19 positive | UPDATES

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he has tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening later which he tweeted and gave the information about his health. Soon after Big B tweeted to confirm that he has been hospitalized with COVID-19 infection, the Bollywood icon's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also took to social media on Saturday night to state that he has tested positive to the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 antigen test reports of Jaya Bachchan, her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan are negative, while swab test results are awaited. Nanavati Hospital Dr. Ansari stated that the 77-year-old senior actor is not on ventilation and is comfortable. Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, know each and every detail related to the Bachchan family's health here:
Amitabh Bachchan is stable and not on ventilator, reveals Dr. Ansari from Nanavati Hospital. "He was not in tention at all and was comfortable. All of his preliminary reports are satisfactory," reveals the doctor to India TV.
Amitabh COVID-19 positive Updates: अमितभ बच्चन की हालत पहले से बेहतर, वेंटिलेटर पर नहीं - डॉ अंसारी pic.twitter.com/6EZSPvuLO4— India TV (@indiatvnews) July 12, 2020
Rajat Sharma, Editor-in-Chief and Chairman, India TV wished a speedy recovery to the legendary actor and wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan is a fighter. He will surely fight this and come out negative soon. My best wishes are with him. @SrBachchan."
Amitabh Bachchan is a fighter. He will surely fight this and come out negative soon. My best wishes are with him. @SrBachchan— Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) July 11, 2020
Sound N Vision dubbing studio closed temporarily as Abhishek Bachchan had tested COVID positive. Just a few days back, Abhishek dubbed there for his newly released web series, ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows.' The web show also featured Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen among others. The show marked the digital debut of Junior Bachchan and released on Amazon Prime Video on July 10. Abhishek recently took to Instagram and thanked everyone for all the love and support.
I am so overwhelmed by all your love and support for Breathe: Into the shadows. As an actor, our greatest joy is to receive a positive response to our hard work. Reading all your beautiful comments all day has been so wonderful and emotional. The credit has to go entirely to Mayank Sharma my incredible director. His conviction has been such a guiding light. To the great team of writers; Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. To Abundantia Entertainment our producers, especially Vikram Malhotra for not just co-creating the show but being such a champion of it. Never losing hope and strengthening our resolve whenever we wavered. To an incredible crew, who worked tirelessly and made the show look so awesome. And most importantly did it with a huge smile. To the team at Amazon Prime Video for their belief, immense hard work and literally putting their “money where their mouth is”! And lastly to my great co-actors. Almost all of the appreciation that Avinash Sabarwal is getting is due to their brilliance. They have all been so understanding, patient and encouraging towards me during the shoot, that whatever my performance is wouldn’t be possible without them. Amit, Nithya, Saiyami, Hrishikesh, Shrikant, little Ivana, Resham, Plabita, Sunil ji, Shraddha, Ravi garu, Shruti, Kuljeet, Pawan, Debbie and a host of other that I didn’t have the fortune of sharing camera space with but did such a great job. A special mention to Varin Roopani, Dwij Vala and Ravish Dumra that essayed younger Avinash. All brilliant and I’m so thankful. It has been an amazing journey and I hope you, the audience, enjoy watching the series. Again, I am so humbled and equally inspired after your support and love. Till we Breathe again.... All my love, AB
Read the review of Abhishek Bachchan's ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows' here.
Abhishek Bachchan's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan have tested negative for coronavirus, according to our sources.
Nanavati Hospital, where both Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan are admitted is at Ville Parle is near to the actor's residence in Juhu area.
Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek, who tested positive for COVID-19 have very mild symptoms of coronavirus including cough and fever, reveal sources. Their houses Prateeksha and Jalsa will be sealed by BMC and other buildings in the area will be sanitized. Amitabh Bachchan's house comes in the BMC's ward. So far, 5300 Corona positive cases have been found in this ward, there are 1445 active cases.
Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan informed everyone that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The information was also shared on Instagram along with a picture and caption reading: "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"
Soon after Senior Bachchan's tweet, his son Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested COVID positive. He wrote, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you". In the next tweet, he added: "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."
Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020
He further tweeted, "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."
The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020
