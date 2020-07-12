FAKE VIRAL: Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar NOT coronavirus positive, clarifies Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMAKAPOORSAHNI Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar NOT coronavirus positive, clarifies Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Cine buffs woke up to a shocking news of megastar Amitabh Bachchan being admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after he tested coronavirus positive on Saturday. His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for the deadly virus and is undergoing treatment. While fans were still taking in the news, rumours about Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar testing positive for COVID19 also broke the internet. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni then took to Instagram to squash such rumours and shared that they all are fit and healthy.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the screenshot of a tweet that read "Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar also test positive for COVID19. Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan attended birthday party hosted by Riddhima Kapoor." Clarifying about the same, Riddhima wrote, "Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics"

On 8th July, Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 63rd birthday with her family and close friends and shared photos on social media. In the pictures, Ranbir was seen giving a warm hug to her mother. In another photo, filmmaker Karan Johar, Big B's grandson Agastya, Ranbir and Riddhima can be seen cheering up for Neetu Kapoor as she cuts the cake. Have a look-

On Saturday night, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share that he has tested positive for COVID19 and has been admitted to the hospital. He wrote, "This evening I tested positive for COVID 19 .. have been shifted to Hospital .. authorities informed .. family and staff tested results awaited .. all those that came in close proximity to me in the last 10 days please get yourself tested."

Bollywood celebrities and fans sent their good wishes for the megastar and wished for his speedy recovery. On the other hand, Aishwaray Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan have tested negative for the coronavirus. They are under isolation at their house Jalsa. BMC has sealed Big B's houses Jalsa and Prateeksha and the sanitization process is underway.

ALSO READ -

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan undergo COVID 19 tests; Results negative

Read the review of Abhishek Bachchan's ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows' here.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek COVID-19 positive: BMC officials reach Jalsa for sanitization | UPDATES

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage