Breathe: Into the Shadows review: Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut is a muddled web series

Breathe: Into the Shadows marks digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen Photo:INSTAGRAM/BREATHEAMAZON Movie Name: Breathe: Into the Shadows

Critics Rating: 2 / 5

Release Date: July 10, 2020

July 10, 2020 Director: Mayank Sharma

Genre: Crime drama thriller

The review is based on the first six episodes of Breathe: Into the Shadows

Amazon Prime Video's latest offering Breathe: Into The Shadows is heavier on star quotient than its predecessor but it struggles to stand on expectations, at least that's what evident from the first six episodes of the 12-episodes series. Breathe: Into The Shadows marks the digital debut of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan as well as Malayalam actress Nithya Menen, whom Hindi-film audience will better remember from her role in Mission Mangal. The story, written by director Mayank Sharma, Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed lacks thrill.

The story revolves around Dr. Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan) and Abha (Nithya Menen) whose 6-year-old daughter-Siya gets kidnapped. After no clue for almost nine-months, the kidnapper suddenly starts dropping cryptic and puzzling messages, asking them to murder people in order to save their daughter. So, ultimately, a well-off couple becomes killers and the only justification we are given is that 'everything is fair if you want to save your family'.

Amit Sadh reprises his role of police officer Kabir Sawant from the previous season and he has done his job quite well.



Nithya Menen and Abhishek Bachchan's characters were not well-written. In a rush to show too many things, the makers failed to cling to emotions-feelings of parents whose child is untraceable. However, the support cast members including Saiyami Kher, Resham Shrivardhan, Shruti Bapna, Nizhalgal Ravi performed exceptionally well. Also, scenes which had Kabir Sawant stood out.

If you haven't seen the first season of Breathe, you can be more impressed. However, for now, I just hope that climax gives us that thrill that has been promised to us.