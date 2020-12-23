Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANILSKAPOOR Anil Kapoor pens emotional note remembering father Surinder Kapoor on his 95th birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday took to his Instagram and penned an emotional note with a throwback picture of his father Surinder Kapoor on his 95th birth anniversary. Surinder Kapoor was born on December 23, 1925, breathed his last in September 2011. He wrote, "I like to believe that my father lives on in me. In the lessons, he taught us, in the love he showered on us, but most importantly in the values I believe in, that I recognize as his - loyalty, honesty, humility, empathy."

"Even in that day and age, he trusted his children to find their own voice and their own way, never dictating the direction of their lives or careers. We faltered, we fumbled, we picked ourselves up and brushed the dirt off, never giving up the search for our destinies.", the actor further said.



"What he gave us is what I have always tried to give our children - faith in the power of goodness, dedication to honest hard work, and the courage to weather the storms of their lives… Thank you Papa for the memories and the lessons. You live on in our minds and our hearts, today and always!", he added.

Anil's brother Sanjay Kapoor commented on the post with a heart emoji and shared pictures of his father on Instagram stories.

Surinder Kapoor was an Indian film producer. He produced Bollywood films and also served as President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India from 1995 to 2001.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anil Kapoor will soon be seen in Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani and a Netflix film AK vs AK with Anurag Kashyap. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Sonam Kapoor also plays a pivotal role in the film. AK vs AK is slated to release on December 24.