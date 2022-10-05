Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Wedding: Couple looks regal at their reception | FIRST photos out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RICHACHADHAFANS Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event was held at The Great Eastern Home in Byculla, Mumbai. The couple looked their elegant best in their outfits designed for the grand event. Take a look

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding has become the talk of town. There have been speculations that the couple will tie the knot in Mumbai soon. Amidst such claims, a spokesperson for the star couple issued a statement and clarified that the duo has already been "legally married for 2.5 years." The spokesperson said that "Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are only celebrating as already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement with friends and family."

"They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event tonight in Mumbai," they continued.

Speaking about Richa and Ali's wedding celebrations, the spokesperson added, "They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added through heirloom jewellery and custom made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story."

