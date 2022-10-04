Om Raut reacts to Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush teaser, says 'disheartened but not...

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHIV_1630 Om Raut on Adipurush teaser

Adipurush director Om Raut has defended his film amid heavy social media trolling and negative reactions to its teaser. Ever since the movie was announced and had begun filming, there was huge anticipation surrounding it. The first teaser of the highly-anticipated film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan was unveiled in Ayodhya recently. More than praise, criticism for Adipurush has been coming the way of the makers. Now, reacting to the same, Raut said that he was disheartened but not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium.

Four months from release and “Adipurush”, a big budget adaptation of the Ramayana, is already neck deep in controversy for multiple reasons - the depiction of Ravana and Hanuman and also its inferior visual effects. A major section of social media was left unimpressed by the first footage of the upcoming movie, amid which, director Raut said he is "disheartened" to see that. ALSO READ: Boycott Adipurush trends: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's film in trouble over depiction of Hanuman and Ravana

"I was disheartened but not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium. You can cut it down to some extent, but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone, that’s an environment I can’t control. If given a choice, I had never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience," Raut told reporters at the media preview of film's 3D trailer on Tuesday.

The makers of Adipurush, which has been directed by Om Raut, have spent a fortune on the visual effects. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of over Rs 400 crores, most of which has been spent on the VFX but, it seems like the output is far from what the audience was expecting.

Fronted by Prabhas, who features in the title role as Lord Ram, the multilingual period saga sees Saif Ali Khan play the role of a 10-headed demon king called Lankesh. With a beard, fierce eyes and a buzz cut, Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh seems barbarism personified and many called out the filmmakers for the apparent Islamisation of Ravana. The portrayal of Hanuman, with a beard, without a moustache and dressed in leather, also attracted criticism. ALSO READ: Adipurush teaser trolled for 'cartoon-like' VFX, Ajay Devgn's company CLARIFIES

Adipurush is Raut's take on the 'Ramayana' by Valmiki. The film is set 7,000 years ago and in the film, Sita is played by Kriti Sanon. Adipurush literally means 'first man', but here the interpretation is that of 'best man'. The mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

