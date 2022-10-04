Adipurush teaser trolled for 'cartoon-like' VFX, Ajay Devgn's company CLARIFIES

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OMRAUT Adipurush teaser has been trolled on social media

Adipursuh teaser starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan was unveiled in Ayodhya recently. Ever since the movie was announced and had begun filming, there was huge anticipation surrounding it. However, many fans have been left unimpressed by the first footage of the upcoming movie as a portion of it appeared to be animated. After the Adipurush teaser launch, more than praise, criticism has been coming the way of the makers. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's VFX company NY VFXwaala has issued a statement saying it is not the company doing VFX for the film.

Ajay Devgn's company issues clarification

Amid trolling of the Adipurush teaser, Ajay Devgn's company NY VFXwaala has said that it has not worked on the post-production of Adipurush. The official clarification came after many inquiries were made in this regard. A statement from the company read, "We are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people."

Earlier. Om Raut's directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was praised for its VFX work. The post-production graphics of the Ajay Devgn led film was done by the actor's company NY VFXwaala

Adipurush trolled for cartoon-like VFX

The makers of Adipurush, which has been directed by Om Raut, have spent a fortune on the visual effects. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of over Rs 400 crores, most of which has been spent on the VFX but, it seems like the output is far from what the audience was expecting.

People on the Internet are venting their anger after being disappointed by the VFX. The teaser has sparked a meme fest on Twitter and Instagram as the netizens as having a field day. One user wrote on the Internet, "Hiring Vfx artist from team 'Oh My Friend Ganesha (sic)."

Calling it a "Pogo" film over its cartoonish look, many people have called out Prabhas for not improving his fitness and using body enhancement through computer graphics. One Twitter user wrote, "700 cr Temple Run (laughing emojis)."

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan mobbed by fans seeking selfies, actress gets uncomfortable | VIRAL VIDEO

Another one wrote, "Exclusive: #Adipurush satellite rights bagged by POGO channel". "#disappointed with #Adipurush trailer. Only a director like Rajamouli can do justice and portray Shri Ram the way Hindus would want. All others want to mint money on the name of Shri Ram. Plus I don't want to watch (sic)."

Read: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra decide to get married? Actress tackle wedding questions with video

Adipurush will release on the big screens on January 12, 2023.

Latest Entertainment News