Kareena Kapoor Khan mobbed by fans seeking selfies, actress gets uncomfortable | VIRAL VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan was mobbed by fans at the Mumbai airport recently as she jetted off with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan for work commitments. A viral video has been doing the rounds on social media that showed fans gathering in close proximity with the actress as she made her way towards the check-in. However, some of the fans seemed to behave unruly with her in order to get pictures. As shown in the video, a man also tried to put his arm around her shoulder, which seemingly made Kareena uncomfortable.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets mobbed, maintains composure

As Kareena Kapoor Khan got down from her vehicle, she was surrounded by fans who sought pictures with her. One of the women seemed to pull her arm and the handbag that she was carrying. Another man in a black T-shirt got too close to Kareena and even put his arm around her shoulder to click a picture. All this while, while Kareena's staff tried to get hold of the situation, the crowd seemed difficult to control. The actress seemingly got uncomfortable with all the crowding around her but maintained her composure.

Kareena Kapoor Khan jets off to London for new film

Kareena and her son Jeh have jetted off to London. The actress will be shooting for director Hansal Mehta's next abroad in the coming days. The yet-to-be-titled film will be shot in London and in two schedules. Kareena will be back in the country to celebrate Diwali with her family before she again takes off for the second schedule.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to produce the untitled film

The new film is all the more special for Kareena as she is one of the co-producers of the project. This is her maiden venture into film production. The project will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and will mark Kareena's second collaboration with the production company, her first being the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding where she co-starred with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Meanwhile, Kareena's last film Laal Singh Chaddha turned out to be a box-office dud. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next opposite Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The Netflix film is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

