Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer pays haunting homage to Chadwick Boseman, Shuri dons superhero suit

The much-awaited trailer of the Black Panther sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released on Tuesday. Makers seem to keep the significant anticipation and excitement around the sequel intact as not many details about the upcoming Black Panther 2 were revealed in the two-minute trailer. The main highlights are a haunting homage to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular Black Panther/King T'Challa in the original film and the glimpse of the new leader who will be taking over in his absence.

The trailer also gave a slight dive into the film's plot where it shows villain Namor, the King of Talocan coming and striking a new conflict in Wakanda when the nation is mourning and is at its weakest point. It also gives the first-ever glimpse of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams aka Ironheart. Towards the end, a short glimpse shows if Shuri is the one to don the suit of Black Panther and take the lead in Wakanda.

The cast members of the original movie including Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman will also be seen reprising their roles.

Wakanda Forever will also have new cast members with Dominique Thorne making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart alongside Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta in undisclosed roles.

Officially announced by the studio in mid 2019, Black Panther 2 has had a tumultuous journey after lead star Boseman died of colon cancer in August 2020. Following Boseman’s demise, Marvel decided not to recast the role of T’Challa. The sequel will explore other characters from the world of Black Panther, while also honouring Boseman’s legacy.

Helmed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in cinemas on November 11.

