Coolio, American Grammy-winning rapper, passes away at 59; fans mourn the demise

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died at the age of 59 on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at a friend's Los Angeles home, the New York Times reported. The news was confirmed by his longtime manager Jarel Posey as per Variety. The rapper's manager also released a statement about his death following which tributes have been pouring in for the artist.

The statement read, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers".

While fans of the rapper mourned his loss on social media, Coolio's fellow artists from the industry also paid heartfelt tributes. Ice Cube tweeted, "This is sad news. I witness first-hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace." Snoop Dogg also expressed his grief in an Instagram post as he wrote, "Gangstas paradise. R. I. P." One of the fans wrote, rip coolio, thank you for everything you’ve done, thank you for supporting bts during their beginnings, may you rest in peace". Another tweeted, "Logged in and the first thing I see is “RIP Coolio”…. my heart hurts. Another legend gone just like that. Sending all my love to his loved ones. Rest in paradise".

Coolio also has a special place in the hearts of some Millennials for his work on the theme song for the popular Nickelodeon TV series “Kenan and Kel” and his contribution to the album “Dexter’s Laboratory: The Hip-Hop Experiment,” which featured songs by various hip-hop artists that were inspired by the Cartoon Network animated series.

Coolio was best known for his 1995 single 'Gangsta's Paradise', from an album of the same name. That song was a massive hit and was also featured in the film Dangerous Minds. It won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance of the year. The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and also remained at the number 2 spot for another nine weeks.

