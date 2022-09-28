How 'dead' Wolverine will return in Deadpool 3? Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman explain | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CULTURE CRAVE Deadpool 3 stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday announced Hollywood star Hugh Jackman's return as fan-favourite Wolverine in the third film in the franchise. In a video uploaded on his social media platforms, Reynolds revealed that Deadpool 3 will hit the theatres in 2024. While many were excited about the new character entry in the film, others were confused about how Wolverine would end up in the upcoming Deadpool film given his character died in the 2016 film Logan.

Jackman, who played Wolverine on screen for 17 years, bid adieu to the character with the 2016 movie Logan, directed by James Mangold.

Wolverine dies at the end of the film. Reynolds shared another video clip with Jackman clarifying that the third part of Deadpool will be set before the events of Logan, which was set in the year 2029.

"'Logan' takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in 'Logan'. Not touching that," Reynolds said in the 'explainer video'. The biggest question that the duo left unanswered was how "Deadpool 3" fits into the grand scheme of things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to the entertainment website Collider, the first two "Deadpool" films (released in 2016 and 2018) were developed while Fox was still an independent company, and the mutants of the X-Men world were not part of the MCU.

"Deadpool 3" will be directed by Shawn Levy, who recently collaborated with Reynolds on “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project'. This film marks the anti-hero's entry in MCU as a result of 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company, which completed in 2019.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of the first “Deadpool” films, have also penned the third installment.

