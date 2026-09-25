Avengers: Endgame Encore hits theatres amid massive buzz, X reviews are out now | See reactions

Avengers: Endgame has returned to cinemas in India as Avengers: Endgame Encore. The Marvel Studios film was released on September 25, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 18, 2026. The re-release is not a completely different cut of the 2019 blockbuster. Endgame Encore adds 1 minute and 58 seconds of bonus footage to the film.

Interestingly, now X reviews for Avengers: Endgame Encore are out, so have a look at some reactions here:

Avengers: Endgame original box office collection

When Avengers: Endgame first arrived in theatres in April 2019, it became one of the biggest theatrical releases in India. According to Sacnilk, the film finished its original run with an India net collection of Rs 373.05 crore and an India gross of around Rs 445 crore. Its worldwide gross was reported at around Rs 18,970 crore by Sacnilk.

The film opened in India with around Rs 53.60 crore net on its first day and went on to collect Rs 260.40 crore in its first week, according to Sacnilk. Endgame was also a major global box-office event. It temporarily became the highest-grossing film worldwide before Avatar reclaimed the record following its subsequent theatrical re-release.

Avengers: Endgame cast and makers

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame was produced by Kevin Feige under Marvel Studios. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin in key roles.

The story picks up after Thanos wipes out half of all life in the universe. The surviving Avengers attempt to reverse the destruction and bring back those they lost, leading to the final battle with Thanos. For many of the original Avengers, the film also marked a major turning point in their individual stories, making Endgame more than just another instalment in the MCU.

Avengers: Endgame Encore and Avengers: Doomsday

The Encore release also arrives at an important point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026, and the special Endgame screenings are being used to give audiences an early look at the upcoming film.

Also Read:

Chris Hemsworth shares Avengers: Endgame post ahead of encore release, teases about Doomsday