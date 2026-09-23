Taylor Swift's new single Patient Zero, deluxe album set to release this week: Know date, Easter eggs and more

There’s good news for Taylor Swift’s fans, as the singer is adding more music to her The Life of a Showgirl era. The Blank Space singer has recently announced that her new single 'Patient Zero' and the deluxe edition of the album, titled The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, will be released on Friday, September 25.

The announcement comes after days of cryptic clues that had fans trying to figure out what Swift was planning next. Read on for more details.

When will Taylor Swift's new song Patient Zero be released?

Patient Zero will arrive on September 25. Swift first confirmed the news on September 22 after a countdown on her website reached zero. She also opened a 24-hour pre-order window for limited-edition physical versions of the single.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, she also shared a post regarding the same. While sharing a picture of herself, Swift wrote, "I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single “Patient Zero” will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours." Take a look:

The single is not the only new music coming this week. Swift has also announced The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, an extended version of her previous album. The deluxe release will feature four new songs in total, including Patient Zero, Cleveland!, Pink Clouding and Babylon. The original 12 tracks from The Life of a Showgirl will also be part of the release.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM: TAYLOR SWIFT)Taylor Swift's deluxe album, The Life of a Showgirl: Encore, to release this week.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift's 12th album 'The Life of a Showgirl' was released in 2025. She announced her 12th studio album on August 12, 2025.

What are the Easter eggs?

As usual, Swift had fans looking closely at her recent activity before making the announcement. One of the biggest clues came from her social media bio, where several letter 'o's were changed to zeroes. She also made similar changes to lyrics displayed on music platforms.

The number zero also appeared in Swift’s announcement of 'Patient Zero', which ended with four zero emojis. Fans have connected this to earlier clues, although Swift has not explained the meaning behind them.

Earlier on July 3, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony held at Madison Square Garden.

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