Chris Hemsworth shares Avengers: Endgame post ahead of encore release, teases about Doomsday

With Avengers: Endgame returning to cinemas as Endgame Encore on September 25, Hemsworth shared a social media post looking back at the 2019 film. He encouraged fans to watch it on the big screen again and relive the experience.

"Avengers Endgame is back in theaters this weekend. Because once on the big screen wasn’t enough," Hemsworth wrote in the caption. He then added, “Go check it out, relive the madness.”

The actor also used the post to turn attention towards the next Avengers film, writing, "And while we’re at it… have another look at what’s coming with Avengers: Doomsday."

Avengers: Endgame is back with some new material

Marvel Studios is bringing Endgame back to cinemas nearly seven years after its original release. The new version, titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, includes additional material and an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday.

The Encore version has a reported runtime of around 185 minutes and comes with a new introduction and an end tag connecting it to the upcoming Avengers film. Audiences watching in IMAX and Marvel Studios Presents INFINITY VISION-certified screens will also get an additional Doomsday sneak peek.

The film is returning to Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor

Hemsworth is also set to return as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel's next Avengers film is scheduled to release on December 18, 2026. The film will bring together a large cast from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby and Paul Rudd among the names announced for the project.

Endgame, meanwhile, remains one of the defining films of the MCU's Infinity Saga. Hemsworth was part of the original Avengers ensemble alongside Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner.

Endgame's worldwide collection

Avengers: Endgame had a record-breaking theatrical run when it first released in 2019. The film collected around Rs 23,300 crore worldwide during its original theatrical run. In India, Endgame earned around Rs 373 crore nett (India collection), according to Sacnilk, making it one of the biggest Hollywood releases in the country.

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