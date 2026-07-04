Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce break Christian wedding tradition at New York ceremony

New Delhi:

Hollywood singer Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York. The couple had a Christian wedding but broke a specific tradition.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce decided not to have bridesmaids or groomsmen at their wedding at Madison Square Garden. They broke a Christian wedding tradition in which close friends usually serve as bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Special responsibilities for their brothers

According to People magazine, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married in a private ceremony on Friday, July 3, in the presence of family and close friends. Instead of bridesmaids, Taylor was accompanied by her brother, Austin Swift, who took on the role of Man of Honour, while Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, stood by his side as the Best Man.

According to a representative for Taylor Swift, actor Adam Sandler also officiated the wedding ceremony.

Wedding announcement on the Madison Square Garden billboard

Although Taylor and Travis had a private ceremony, Madison Square Garden made the occasion special. Immediately after the wedding ceremony, the venue displayed the message "JusT&T Married" on its giant screen. The message informed fans that their favourite couple had tied the knot.

Hollywood celebrities including Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, the Haim sisters, Ellie Goulding, Benson Boone, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, Zoe Kravitz, Jason Sudeikis, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon, and Tommy Hilfiger attended the couple's wedding.

About their relationship

In September 2023, Swift was seen cheering Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game. According to the sources who spoke to People at the time, the couple was just "hanging out," and things were only in the "super, super early days" of knowing each other. Now, they have been supporting each other by going to each other's events; for instance, Swift has gone to some NFL games and Kelce went to some of her concerts.

Swift has also expressed her feelings about this relationship. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in December 2025, while reflecting on the achievements she made throughout the year, Swift described Kelce as "the love of my life."

The duo announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, through an Instagram photo showing how Kelce proposed to Swift with flowers. The caption to the picture was, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Also Read: 'JUST&T MARRIED': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot in a fairytale New York wedding