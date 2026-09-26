Heart of the Beast X review is out; here's how internet users are reacting to Brad Pitt's survival thriller

Brad Pitt's survival thriller Heart of the Beast hit theatres on September 25. Directed by David Ayer, the film witnessed a box office clash with several films across different genres, including Primetime, Avengers: Endgame Encore, Forgotten Island, Dorothy, The Vvaan and others.

Those who went to watch the film in theatres have shared their opinions on X (formerly Twitter). Read on to find out whether Brad Pitt's film is worth watching or not.

Heart of the Beast X review

So far, the film has received positive responses from viewers who have watched it. One X user praised the film for its "impressive visuals" and "engaging narrative strokes". The user also hailed Brad Pitt and the dog Odin, praising their "endearing bond and performances".

The X post read, "#HeartOfTheBeast turned out to be a fine survival dramedy that has its heart at the right place, tucks us in with its impressive visuals and engaging narrative strokes. Brad and Odin make us root for them through their endearing bond and performances. A good watch."

Another user wrote, "Heart of the Beast First movie in which the dog doesn't die but you're still gonna cry your eyes out."

Some users pointed out that the film could be emotional. One X user wrote, "Just saw 'Heart of the Beast' starring Brad Pitt. Phenomenal film. But uhh bring ur tissues."

Another X post read, "HEART OF THE BEAST was so good!! A+"

Heart of the Beast: What is the plot?

The film follows the story of special forces veteran James Belmont, played by Brad Pitt, and his combat dog, Odin. They find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness after a harrowing plane crash. The story follows their brutal fight for survival as they battle the harsh elements.

Heart of the Beast: Cast and crew details

Apart from Brad Pitt, the Hollywood film features JK Simmons and Anna Lambe in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen, David Ayer, and Brad Pitt under Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures.

Brad Pitt's work front

On the work front, Brad Pitt was last seen in F1: The Movie, where he played the role of Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver alongside Damson Idris. The motorsport drama was directed by Joseph Kosinski and was produced under Warner Bros Pictures and Apple Studios.

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