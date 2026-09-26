Primetime box office report: Robert Pattinson's film could set new A24 opening record

Lance Oppenheim's Primetime arrived worldwide on September 25 and has opened its box office run with a promising projection. The Robert Pattinson-led film earned $2.7 million (Rs 25.96 crore) in the US from Thursday previews, according to The Numbers. Its first full day of release and final opening weekend figures are yet to be reported.

Current tracking has Primetime in the $17–20 million (Rs 163.47–192.32 crore) range for its opening weekend. The figure is a projection and could change as Friday and weekend business comes in. The film is opening alongside several major releases, including Avengers: Endgame Encore, which is expected to lead the weekend.

Primetime can beat Pattinson's The Drama

The A24 record that Primetime is chasing belongs to The Drama. The film, which starred Pattinson alongside Zendaya, opened to $14,380,197 (Rs 138.24 crore) in the US and Canada in April 2026. That remains Pattinson’s biggest domestic opening for an A24 film.

If Primetime finishes above that figure, it would give Pattinson a new personal opening record with the studio. However, the film has not crossed that mark yet, and the current $17–20 million (Rs 163.47–192.32 crore) figure should be treated only as a forecast.

Robert Pattinson plays Chris Hansen

Primetime sees Pattinson take on the role of Chris Hansen, the television journalist associated with To Catch a Predator. Set in 2006, the film takes inspiration from the world surrounding the programme while presenting its own fictionalised story.

Lance Oppenheim has directed the film, with Ajon Singh credited as the writer. The cast also includes Skyler Gisondo and Merritt Wever. Pattinson is also among the film’s producers.

The actor has worked with A24 several times before. His earlier collaborations with the studio include Good Time, High Life and The Lighthouse. Those films had relatively limited theatrical releases, making The Drama a more useful comparison for Primetime’s opening performance.

The Drama collection

The Drama's $14.38 million (Rs 138.24 crore) debut therefore gives Primetime a clear benchmark. With the film currently tracking above that figure, the weekend box office will determine whether Pattinson adds a new A24 opening record to his filmography.

For the unversed, The Drama ended its theatrical run with a worldwide collection of $134.94 million (approximately Rs 1,298 crore). Of this, the film earned $48.10 million (around Rs 462 crore) in the US and Canada, while its international markets contributed $86.84 million (approximately Rs 836 crore).

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