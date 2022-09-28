Blonde Twitter Review and Reactions: Will Ana de Armas bag Oscar nomination for daring Marilyn Monroe biopic?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIX_IN Ana De Armas stars in Netflix film Blonde

Blonde Twitter Review and Reactions: Ana De Amras starrer Netflix biopic on Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, Blonde is now streaming. Andrew Dominik's directorial premiered at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this year and viewers praised Armas for deep diving into the troubled character. Now, as the film started to stream on the digital platform, many viewers have been sharing their opinion on it. So how good the film really is? Let's find out.

Blonde: What is the film about?

The life of Marilyn Monroe has been much discussed in the media. Her tragic death and the theories floating about the reason why she took her own life have also fed her star status. In the new film, through the lens, Dominik looks to reveal the controversies surrounding Monroe's life and career, how she defined an era in Hollywood and became the 'sex symbol' and the tragedies surrounding her. Blonde promises to be a never-seen-before look into Monroe's life, baring the surfaces behind her icon status.

How good is Blonde film?

The early reviews of Blonde had lavished heavy praise on the movie and Ana De Armas' performance in it. It is based on the novel Blonde” by Joyce Carol Oates. many have said that Armas' performance is not an imitation but a reimagination of Monroe's ways. It is ambitious in the way it tried to delve deeper into Monroe's life, beyond what was reported in the media. Fans who have been able to watch the movie have been sharing their reviews of it. There have been mixed responses to the film, but unanimous praise for Armas and how she has delivered in the demanding and challenging role.

