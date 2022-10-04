Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's action film shows signs of struggle

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ HRITHIKROSHAN Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's film Vikram Vedha has been underperforming since Day 1. After opening to modest weekend figures of Rs 36.94 crore in India, the film has seen a drop of 45 percent in its collections on Monday. This may prove to be a worrying sign as come Friday, it will be fighting with other Bollywood and South releases as well. Given the huge expectations with the film, Vikram Vedha has certainly let down the audience.

Vikram Vedha box office collection, know details

Vikram Vedha has fared way below expectations at the box office in its opening weekend. It registered Day 1 figures of Rs 10.58 crore. On Saturday, the business jumped but not much and the movie collected Rs 12.51 crore. Then on Sunday, Vikram Vedha registered Rs 13.85 crore collections, taking its first weekend total to Rs 36.94 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Mumbai and Delhi and UP regions, Punjab and Rajasthan are driving its business.

Vikram Vedha witnesses major drop on Monday

On its first Monday, Vikram Vedha saw a drop of 45 percent. As per Box Office India, It has managed to collect Rs 5.50 crore taking its total to Rs 40 crore, give or take in four days. As per the report, the movie is eyeing Rs 100 business in India in the long run but it may seem like a difficult task given the fact that the first weekend numbers have been rather underwhelming. However, the movie may take advantage of the Dussehra festival and do good numbers on Wednesday.

Vikram Vedha worldwide collections

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha has been doing good business internationally as well. Adding its overseas business, it has collected Rs 65 crore worldwide. Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

