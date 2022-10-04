Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra decide to get married? Actress tackle wedding questions with video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJASSWI PRAKASH Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's wedding has been anticipated ever since the two started dating in Bigg Boss. Every time they step out together, the actors are followed by papps asking them questions on marriage. Even their fans want to know if they're planning to tie the knot anytime soon. While the two have evaded the questions with funny and witty responses, this time, Tejasswi took to Instagram to snub them for once and all.

Lipsyncing to the viral song, 'mujhe nahi pta hai', the actress shared her response to questions about their impending marriage. Over the video she wrote, "Paps: Shadi Kab hogi?" and she goes on to lip sync to the viral reel. For the caption, Tejasswi shared her opinion on marriage. "But on a serious note.. It’s always better to be sure than sorry.. This is especially for all the girls out there.. Take all the time you need.. To be sure," she wrote.

Some time back, popular TV actor Karan Kundrra opened up about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash and shared that the latter is the one who is delaying their wedding as she is too busy. He also said that their parents often meet with each other.

Karan and Tejasswi are the most loved couples post their stint in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Their fans call them TejRan and the duo keep posting their reels on social media.

Earlier, during a media interview, Karan said that they don't hide anything and go with natural progression.

"When it comes to marriage, 'Madam ke pass time kahan hai' (Madam Tejasswi has no time," Karan said, adding that Tejasswi keeps blaming him in her interviews for the delay and now he is doing the same.

In another interview to media he also shared that they both were destined to meet on 'Bigg Boss 15' and that was the reason both agreed to do the show together despite the fact they were being approached for years.

