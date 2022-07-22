Akshay Kumar humbled to be working on Soorarai Pottru remake, congratulates Suriya on National Award

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar is featuring in Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake

Akshay Kumar congratulated the team of Soorarai Pottru as it won the top honours at the 68th National Film Awards. The Tamil feature won the Best Film, Best Actor for Suriya, Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali and Best Screenplay for writer-director Sudha Kongara. Akshay has been cast to play Suriya's role in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru and on the day the team won four National Film Awards honours, the Bollywood actor shared his excitement about working on the Hindi remake.

Akshay Kumar 'humbled' to be working on Soorarai Pottru remake

Congratulating Suriya and team Soorarai Pottru on the National Film Award honours, Akshay called it an 'iconic film'. He tweeted, "Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film (sic)."

Akshay begins shoot on Soorarai Pottru remake

Akshay began shooting for Soorarai Pottru remake in April. Sudha Kongara is directing the Hindi remake, who also helmed the Suriya-starrer Tamil original, which premiered on Prime Video in November 2020. Akshay's character in the film is named Vir. Soorarai Pottru (Praise the brave) revolved around Nedumaaran Rajangam or "Maara", who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital-intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will power. It was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G R Gopinath. The Hindi remake also stars Radhika Madan.

Read: National Film Awards Winners: Ajay Devgn, Suriya win Best Actors, Soorarai Pottru Best Film | LIST

Suriya in a cameo role in Soorarai Pottru remake

Soorarai Pottru remake is still untitled. Suriya will have a cameo role in it. Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment, led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian, are partnering for the Hindi remake, which was announced in July last year.

Read: Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: Mimi Chakraborty questions 'What if, it was a woman?'

Latest Entertainment News