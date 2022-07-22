National Film Awards winners list: Toolsidas Junior is Best Hindi Film | LIVE UPDATES

National Film Awards winners list is being announced for the 68th edition. 10 jury members headed by filmmaker Vipul Shah have submitted the report related to the 2020 National Film Awards to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. The main categories of the National Film Awards are Feature Films, Non-Feature Films, Best Writing on Cinema and the Most Film-Friendly State. Below is the list of winners for the National Awards as announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Most Film-Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh
Best Critic: No winner announced this year
Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss
Feature Film Category
Best Feature Film:
Best Direction:
Best Actress:
Best Actor:
Best Supporting Actress:
Best Supporting Actor:
Best Children Film:
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director:
Special Mention: June,
Best Tulu Film:
Best Paniya Film:
Best Mishing Film:
Best Khasi Film:
Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi
Best Chattisgarhi Film:
Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo
Best Tamil Film:
Best Odiya Film:
Best Manipuri Film:
Best Malayalam Film: Engagement on One Day
Best Marathi Film:
Best Konkani Film:
Best Kannada Film:
Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior
Best Bengali Film:
Best Assamese Film:
Best Stunt: Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Choreography:
Best Special Effects:
Special Jury Award:
Best Lyrics: Saina
Best Music Direction Songs:
Music Direction: Soorarai Pottru
Best Make-Up Artist: T V Ram Babu
Best Production Design:
Best Editing:
Best Audiography:
Best Screenplay Original Screenplay:
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Best Dialogue Writer:
Best Cinematography:
Best Female Playback Singer:
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpandey
Best Film on Environment Conservation:
Non-Feature Film Category
Best Narration: Rhapsody of Rains: Monsoons ofe Kerala
Best Editing: Borderlands
Best Music: Vishal Bharadwaj
Best Audiography: Pearl of The Desert
Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Jaadui Jungle
Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Pravin
Best Direction: Oh, That's Bhanu
Best Film on Family Values:
Best Short Fiction Film:
Special Jury Award: Admitted
Best Animation Film:
Best Investigative Film: The Saviour
Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Wheeling The Ball
Best Education Film: Dreaming for Words
Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and 3 Sisters (Shared award)
Best Environment Film:
Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges
Best Art and Culture Film: Girish Kasaravalli
Best Biographical Film:
Best Ethnographic Film:
Best Debut Non-Feature Film: Vishesh Iyer for Paraya
Best Non-Feature Film:
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates