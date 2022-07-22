National Film Awards winners list: Toolsidas Junior is Best Hindi Film | LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The winners of the 68th National Film Awards have been announced

National Film Awards winners list is being announced for the 68th edition. 10 jury members headed by filmmaker Vipul Shah have submitted the report related to the 2020 National Film Awards to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. The main categories of the National Film Awards are Feature Films, Non-Feature Films, Best Writing on Cinema and the Most Film-Friendly State. Below is the list of winners for the National Awards as announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Most Film-Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh

Best Critic: No winner announced this year

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss

Feature Film Category

Best Feature Film:

Best Direction:

Best Actress:

Best Actor:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Supporting Actor:

Best Children Film:

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director:

Special Mention: June,

Best Tulu Film:

Best Paniya Film:

Best Mishing Film:

Best Khasi Film:

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Chattisgarhi Film:

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film:

Best Odiya Film:

Best Manipuri Film:

Best Malayalam Film: Engagement on One Day

Best Marathi Film:

Best Konkani Film:

Best Kannada Film:

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film:

Best Assamese Film:

Best Stunt: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography:

Best Special Effects:

Special Jury Award:

Best Lyrics: Saina

Best Music Direction Songs:

Music Direction: Soorarai Pottru

Best Make-Up Artist: T V Ram Babu

Best Production Design:

Best Editing:

Best Audiography:

Best Screenplay Original Screenplay:

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Best Dialogue Writer:

Best Cinematography:

Best Female Playback Singer:

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpandey

Best Film on Environment Conservation:

Non-Feature Film Category

Best Narration: Rhapsody of Rains: Monsoons ofe Kerala

Best Editing: Borderlands

Best Music: Vishal Bharadwaj

Best Audiography: Pearl of The Desert

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Jaadui Jungle

Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Pravin

Best Direction: Oh, That's Bhanu

Best Film on Family Values:

Best Short Fiction Film:

Special Jury Award: Admitted

Best Animation Film:

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour

Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Wheeling The Ball

Best Education Film: Dreaming for Words

Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and 3 Sisters (Shared award)

Best Environment Film:

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges

Best Art and Culture Film: Girish Kasaravalli

Best Biographical Film:

Best Ethnographic Film:

Best Debut Non-Feature Film: Vishesh Iyer for Paraya

Best Non-Feature Film:

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates

