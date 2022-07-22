Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: Mimi Chakraborty questions 'What if, it was a woman?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIMI CHAKRABORTY/RANVEER SINGH Mimi Chakraborty and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, took the internet by storm when pictures from his latest photoshoot surfaced online. Known as the epitome of unapologetic style sense, Ranveer's viral pictures for the cover of a magazine saw him completely naked. Soon after his pictures went viral, Bengali actress and politician Mimi Chakraborty took to Twitter and shared her thoughts on Singh baring it all for the photoshoot. Raising serious gender equality issue, she questioned whether a woman posing in similar pictures would get the same response?

Mimi Chakraborty's Tweet

Reacting to Ranveer Singh's latest pictures, Mimi, on Friday tweeted, "Internet broke with Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot and comments were (fire emojis) mostly. Just wondering if the appreciation would have been same if this were a woman. Or would you have burned her house down, taken up morchas, given her a death threat and slut shamed her."

“We talk about equality, where is that now??!!!! You know right, it's your perspective that can change something or destroy it totally. In his case let's broaden our perspective because that body comes with a lot of sacrifice, trust me (no salt, no sugar, no carbs),” Mimi added.

Responding to her tweet, a user said, "I get your point but it’s hypothetical… We had similar photoshoots with Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre in the past... There were some sparks but largely people were cool about it." ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh bares it all in latest photoshoot leaving netizens wanting more; see viral pics here

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

He posed clothless for Paper magazine as he paid tribute to '70s pop icon Burt Reynolds, who had also gone nude in the 1972 shoot for an International magazine. In one of the pictures, Ranveer can be seen lying on a rug naked recreating Reynolds' famous photograph. In another, he is seen sitting and posing on the Turkish rug. Next, he chose to stand and pose in his underwear.

The actor while talking to the magazine expressed how he feels about fashion and nakedness. "It's so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I've been damn fucking naked. You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That's being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable," he told Paper magazine.

Latest Entertainment News