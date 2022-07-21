Ranveer Singh bares it all in latest photoshoot leaving netizens wanting more; see viral pics here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_WHATSINTHENEWS Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has once again taken the internet by storm as pictures from his latest photoshoot surfaced online. The actor who is the epitome of high fashion and unapologetic style sense once again proved that he fears nobody and people's judgments. The actor posed nude for Paper magazine as he paid tribute to Burt Reynolds. The pictures are going viral on social media platforms and netizens cannot stop drooling over them. In one of the pictures, Ranveer can be seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynolds' famous photograph. In another picture he can be seen sitting and posing on the Turkish rug. In another picture, he chose to stand and pose in his underwear.

Take a look:

The actor while talking to the magazine expressed how he feels about fashion and nakedness. "It's so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I've been damn fucking naked. You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That's being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable," he told Paper magazine.

Ranveer Singh has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with not just his stellar acting skills but also unique fashion sense. Check out some of his most talked about looks below:

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

Ranveer Singh will next seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, Ranveer also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

