Ajay Devgn meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as 'Bhuj The Pride of India' releases

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn treated fans with his latest film 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India." The film was released on Disney Plus Hoststar on August 13 and ignited the wave of patriotism in every Indian's heart. The film captures India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. After the release, Devgn met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Sharing a picture with Rajnath Singh on his social media handle, the actor informed that the union minister had seen some clips of his new film.

In the caption, he wrote, "Honoured to meet the Honourable Minister of Defence, India, Shri Rajnath Singh ji. He saw some clips of Bhuj: The Pride of India. For me, it was a befitting platform to showcase the film that captured India's victory over Pakistan 50 years ago. Jai Hind."

'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is inspired by the journey of Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and his attempt to rebuilt the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local villages, during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. On the occasion of his film's release, Devgn spoke to ANI about the movie's "beautiful story" and the "beautiful sacrifices of arm forces and combination of 300 women who supported the armed forces. Only because of their collective effort we won, otherwise we would have lost kutch completely," he said.

While explaining about uniform and its pride, the 'Singham' actor said, "Uniform has its own dignity. As soon as you wear it your mindset changes, your thought process changes, your body language changes, sets of pride and dignity comes into you." Talking about creating a visual experience like 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', he said, "It was a difficult film, you would have not seen something like this in our country. This is the first time we have reached a scale like this. It was a collective effort, everyone was together and we were all working hard, all the technicians."

Calling his meeting with Rajnath Singh, a great one, Devgn added, "I thought this was the right thing to do. We wanted him to see the film to show where we have reached technically." Rajnath Singh also shared a tweet after meeting Devgn and wished the B-town star success for his future projects.

"Met with renowned Hindi Film actor @ajaydevgn today. He is a wonderful actor and a good human being. He has made a film depicting the heroic efforts of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1971 war. I wish him success in his future endeavours," he said.

Devgn retweeted Singh's tweet on his Twitter handle and along with it wrote, "Thank you Sir for your encouragement and time. It means a lot to me and the Team of Bhuj: The Pride of India."

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 13, 2021. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

