Bhuj The Pride of India Review: Ajay Devgn starrer leaves heroic sense of unity; sure to nudge our hearts Photo:TWITTER Movie Name: Bhuj The Pride of India

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: August 13, 2021

August 13, 2021 Director: Abhishek Dudhaiya

Genre: War Drama

In the midst of the 1971 Indo-Pak valorous carnage, the IAF airstrip at Bhuj, Kachchh District of Gujarat was demolished like any volatile warfare. To which IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik (Ajay Devgn), along with 300 women from the local village Madhapar responded with a stealthy yet miraculous reconstruction of the whole airbase. Bhuj: The Pride of India is a story that leaves us with a heroic sense of unity that surfaces in our hearts during the ballad of shell-shocked bullets.

Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial leaves us with a spinal feel of a predicament where destruction was answered with construction, that too under a thick shade of resilience. An exemplary diary of events that stations only the bravest frequency out of us. High sung are the praises of all 300 women to not only avoid the suspicion but adhere to a trek of cobblestones riddled with fatality.

A credit long overdue under the sage burn of our patriotism, Ajay Devgn starrer hits every stop of how an act of phoenix-like courage ignites a firm light of hopefulness in the darkest hour. Bhuj: The Pride of India is intertwined with a mix of emotional cameo and aerial action scenes which twirls around a perfect mix of action/drama compatibility. A piece of an art form that transcends its viewers to see the pinnacle of true terrain of a malignant struggle created in the name of bullets and cannons.

The film is hoarded by a staple scent that was pinned really well with true talents of Bollywood like Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Amy Virk and Nora Fatehi. The cinematography team of the film didn’t fail to portray the esteemed image of a brilliant cinematic direction. While the VFX is strictly passable, the sound is competent enough to transport you to the battlefield.

A sure streamer for all the avid movie watchers that can respire a feeling of confidence not only under the self-improvement section but under a patriotic unity-inducer. With well-sewed dialogues Bhuj: The Pride of India makes it to the must-watch list for this Independence Day. You should stop reading this probably and start watching now.