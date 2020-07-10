Shine on baby: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's heartfelt post for Abhishek as Breathe 2 releases today

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AISHWARYARAI.AARADHYABACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's heartfelt post for Abhishek as Breathe 2 releases today

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has marked his digital debut with Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into The Shadows that released today, on July 10. While fans have been loving the trailer and teaser videos that the actor has been posting about Breathe 2, he revealed that he got the best reaction from his wife who became emotional. On Thursday, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also turned his cheerleader when she shared multiple stills from the web show and gave a shoutout to the actor. The blue-eyed diva wrote, "Shine on baby. Breathe." Reacting to the same, Abhishek commented, "Love you. Thank you."

Recently, in a Pinkvilla interview, Abhishek Bachchan opened about his family's reaction to the trailer of Breathe: Into The Shadows. He said, "Everyone in the family liked it. Aishwarya had a very emotional reaction to it, she saw it a couple of weeks ago. My father and the rest of the family have really liked it and are excited about it. I think that when a member of your family is coming up with some work, emotions will override their professional ability to judge it professionally, but everyone is excited and looking forward to seeing it."

Watch Breathe: Into the Shadows trailer here:

Talking about his digital debut, Abhishek Bachchan earlier said “The thrill of making my digital on-screen debut with Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally kicked in with the recent announcement that was made last Friday. The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world.”

Directed by Mayank Sharma, the show has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and along with him. In the show, Abhishek plays the role of psychiatrist Dr Avinash Sabharwal who gets trapped into doing murders after his six-year-old daughter Siya gets kidnapped. The show also stars Nithya Menen who plays Junior Bachchan's wife and Amit Sadh, who is seen as the cop leading the probe.

Amit Sadh said, "This new story has become even more special with Abhishek and Nithya joining in and together, we can't wait to take you back to the world of 'Breathe'. This time, Into The Shadows"

