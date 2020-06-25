Image Source : TWITTER/AMAZONPRIMEVIDEO Amit Sadh's intriguing look from 'Breathe Into The Shadows' unveiled

Ever since the announcement of the web show 'Breathe Into The Shadows,' fans have been pretty excited about the same thanks to the intriguing storyline and the fact that it happens to be the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan. The makers of the crime thriller have finally shared the first look of actor Amit Sadh who was also a part of Amazon Prime's Original first part that had R Madhavan in the lead. In the original series, Sadh played the role of a police officer chasing the criminal, and looking at the new teaser everyone is anxious to know whether he will be seen as a cop or go the dark and the violent way. Amazon Prime Video shared a new poster and teaser and also informed that the trailer will be out on July 1. The caption on the post read, "every sin has a punishment and every story has a past! #BreatheIntoTheShadows trailer out on july 1."

The poster shows him flaunting a beefed-up body while his introduction video has a surprise element -- Kabir Sawant is behind bars for reasons yet to be unfolded. "Excited to return as Kabir Sawant in a new, un-imaginable avatar! 'Breathe' and Kabir have connected with fans all over the world and the show's theme of going the distance to protect the ones you love, has resonated all across," said Amit.

Have a look at the same here:

every sin has a punishment and every story has a past! #BreatheIntoTheShadows trailer out on july 1@BreatheAmazon @TheAmitSadh pic.twitter.com/iSSoIy6Vrh — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 25, 2020

"This new story has become even more special with Abhishek and Nithya joining in and together, we can't wait to take you back to the world of 'Breathe'. This time, Into The Shadows," said Amit.

Previously, Junior Bachchan shared the teaser depicting the pristine bond between a father and a child and wrote, "Through the light or the shadows, we will make sure you come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer out, 1st July @PrimeVideoIN @BreatheAmazon."

Meanwhile, have a look at Abhishek and Nithya Menon's look from the show:

Sab kuch perfect tha. Phir ek din… sab badal gaya. Kya aap jaante hain hamari Siya kahan hai?

- Abha & Avinash Sabharwal#BreatheIntoTheShadows

Trailer Out, July 1@PrimeVideoIN @BreatheAmazon pic.twitter.com/lldREF8jlO — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 23, 2020

Talking about his digital debut, the actor previously in a statement said, "The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences… I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world."

Directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe Into The Shadows also features Saiyami Kher and is all set to release on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video. The Amazon Original is written by Sharma, Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed.

-With IANS inputs

