Breathe: Into The Shadows Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan promises a thrilling ride in Amazon Prime show

Wednesday, July 01, 2020
     
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has impressed yet again with the trailer of his first digital show Breathe: into The Shadow. Amazon Prime shared the trailer of the much-awaited series on Wednesday and left the netizens intrigued.

New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2020 12:48 IST
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has impressed yet again with the trailer of his first digital show Breathe: Into The Shadow. Amazon Prime shared the trailer of the much-awaited series on Wednesday and left the netizens intrigued. In the trailer video, Junior Bachchan desperately searches for his daughter Sia and would go to any extent to bring her back. As soon as the mind games begin, Abhishek and his wife played by Nithya Menen find themselves trapped in a dark territory. A masked man asks Abhishek to kill if he wants to see his daughter. 

While Abhishek Bachchan plays a psychologist by profession, actor Amit Sadh returns to Amazon Prime as a cop leading the probe. The trailer ends with many questions and it would be interesting to see them answered when the show premieres on the OTT platform on July 10.

Watch Breathe: Into the Shadows trailer here:

Talking about his digital debut, Abhishek Bachchan earlier said “The thrill of making my digital on-screen debut with Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally kicked in with the recent announcement that was made last Friday. The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world.”

The series is created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.  

Amit Sadh said, "This new story has become even more special with Abhishek and Nithya joining in and together, we can't wait to take you back to the world of 'Breathe'. This time, Into The Shadows"

