Delhi blast case probe: Another accused arrested, sent to NIA custody till December 26 Accused Yasir Ahmed Dar was produced before the Patiala House Court in connection with the Delhi blast case. Following the hearing, the court remanded him to NIA custody till December 26 as the investigation continues.

New Delhi:

In a significant development in the Delhi blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a Jammu and Kashmir resident, making it the ninth arrest in the case. As per officials, he is considered a close associate of the suicide bomber Umar-un-Nabi. Following his arrest, Dar was produced before the Patiala House Court on Thursday. After hearing submissions in the matter, the court remanded Dar to the custody of the National Investigation Agency till December 26. Notably, Dar was brought before the court amid tight security arrangements. Principal District and Session judge (Special NIA Judge) Anju Bajaj Chandana remanded Dar in NIA custody after hearing submissions of counsel for the agency. The court held the hearing in a closed room.

Custody of two more accused extended

Earlier this week, the Patiala House Court had extended the custody of Dr Bilal Nasir Malla and Shoyeb, arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast case, till December 19. Both accused were produced after their NIA custody expired. Principal District and Session Judge (Special NIA Judge) had extended the custody of Bilal Nasir Malla and Shoyeb. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

Delhi blast case

A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi. NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad. The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi.

Multi-agency probe continues nationwide

The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital. Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states.

ALSO READ: Delhi blast case: Shoaib sent to 10-day NIA custody, Aamir remanded for 7 days by Patiala House Court