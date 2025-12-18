Ishan Kishan equals legendary record with century in SMAT final vs Haryana Ishan Kishan smashed a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final for Jharkhand, equalling the record for most hundreds in the tournament and finishing the season as the leading run-scorer with 517 runs at a strike rate of 197.32.

Jharkhand’s captain Ishan Kishan delivered a statement performance on the biggest stage of India’s domestic T20 season, producing a commanding century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Haryana at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. In a match carrying both silverware and selection implications, Kishan once again demonstrated his dominance in the domestic circuit.

Batting first, Jharkhand suffered an immediate setback when Virat Singh was dismissed in the opening over by Anshul Kamboj. The early wicket, however, did little to slow Kishan’s intent. Rather than reassess, the left-hander launched into an aggressive assault, finding a reliable partner in Kumar Kushagra as the pair wrested momentum firmly back in Jharkhand’s favour.

Kishan surged through the powerplay, reaching 46 runs within the first six overs. His preference for the long-on boundary was evident, as he repeatedly cleared the ropes with clean, powerful strikes. Haryana’s bowlers struggled to alter their lengths, and the pressure told in the eighth over when Amit Rana conceded 19 runs, including three boundaries and a six.

As Kishan briefly eased off, Kushagra assumed the attacking role, ensuring the run rate remained elevated. Their stand grew rapidly, crossing the 150-run mark and placing Haryana under sustained pressure deep into the innings.

The defining moment arrived in the 14th over. Kishan reached three figures in emphatic fashion, launching a one-handed six over the cover region off Kamboj to complete his hundred. The milestone was his sixth T20 century and his fifth in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, drawing him level with Abhishek Sharma for the most hundreds in the tournament. Notably, it was Kishan’s second century of the ongoing edition, following his unbeaten 113 off 50 balls against Tripura last month.

Selectors were present in Pune

Selectors Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh were present in the stands as Kishan’s innings unfolded, adding further intrigue to the knock. His stay ended in the 15th over when Sumit Kumar bowled him for 101 off 49 balls.

The final capped a remarkable tournament for the out-of-favour India wicketkeeper-batter. Kishan finished as the leading run-scorer with 517 runs from 10 innings, striking at an imposing rate of 197.32, numbers that reinforce his standing as one of the most impactful batters in India’s domestic T20 landscape.