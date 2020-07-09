Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Breathe: Into The Shadows : Where to Watch Online, Release date and all about Abhishek Bachchan's web series

Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen starrer new web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows is all set to release tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video. The web series promises to keep you at the edge of your seat. Breathe: Into The Shadows is the second season of Amazon Original web-series Breathe. The show also features Hrishikesh Joshi, Amit Sadh, Plabita Borthakur and Saiyami Kher. The show is directed by Mayank Sharma.

In the first part of the series, Madhavan played the role of a father on a killing spree to save his son. In the second season, Abhishek Bachchan plays psychiatrist Avinash Sabharwal, whose daughter Siya is missing for over three months without a word from the kidnapper. When the kidnapper finally contacts Avinash, he asks the desperate father to kill people (selected by the kidnapper) to save his daughter. Enter Amit Sadh as inspector Kabir Sawant, who is in-charge of investigating the serial murders.

Breathe: Into The Shadows: Where and when to watch

Breathe: Into The Shadows will premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting July 10.

Abhishek Bachchan on Breathe: Into The Shadows

“The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ to the world.”

Breathe: Into The Shadows Trailer

5 ways to prep yourself up before binge-watching Breathe: Into the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video

Amit Sadh's intriguing look from 'Breathe Into The Shadows' unveiled

Breathe: Into The Shadows Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan promises a thrilling ride in Amazon Prime show

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage