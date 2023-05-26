17 years of Fanaa! Kajol recalls shooting with Aamir Khan in -27 degrees: 'I was wearing a thin..'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Still from Fanaa featuring Aamir Khan and Kajol

Kajol and Aamir Khan entertained the audience with a blockbuster hit, 'Fanaa', back in 2006. The movie was one of the most loved films. Now as the movie has turned 17 today, Kajol has shared her experience of shooting for a song at minus 27 degrees, wearing just a chiffon salwar kameez while her co-star Aamir Khan was wearing a jacket. While Kajol played a visually challenged girl named Zooni while Aamir played a tourist guide with a hidden identity in the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a video clip of the song Mere Haath Mein, celebrating Fanaa's 17th anniversary and called her character Zooni special. She wrote, "One of my oh so many “comebacks”, but Zooni will always remain special to me simply because I just had to be me without my glasses. #Nerds rock! And since you guys loved my memories let me give you some more.."

Sharing about a song shoot in snow, she added, “Poland was -27 degrees centigrade on the first day of shoot and I was wearing a thin chiffon salwar kameez on a frozen lake with the wind chill factor aside… #AamirKhan on the other hand had bought himself a nice thick jacket from the local market just for the shoot (face with rolling eyes emojis). So his face did not have the natural pain that was there on my frozen face!! And the cherry on top of the whole scenario was that the whole song was scrapped and RESHOT when we got back to Mumbai!! Can we all just salute women and heroines all over the world who do these things and much worse just to look good! #17YearsOfFanaa.”

After delivering a successful film like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, Kajol took a break from movies. The actress welcomed her first child, daughter Nysa, with husband Ajay Devgn in 2003. 3 years later, the actress made her comeback on the big screen with Kunal Kohli's Fanaa. The movie made over ₹100 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The song Mere Haath Mein has several romantic glimpses of Aamir and Kajol on a boat amid a frozen lake. The movie also starred Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Kirron Kher and child actor Ali Haji in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarifies his comment on The Kerala Story ban: 'Stop spreading false news'

Also Read: Kailash Kher lashes out at organisers during performance; says ‘tameez seekho’

Latest Entertainment News