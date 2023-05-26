Kailash Kher lashes out at organisers during performance; says ‘tameez seekho’

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kailash Kher at Khelo India University Games launch

Kailash Kher is undoubtedly one of the best melodies of Bollywood, his songs, be it Sufi or of any other genre have won millions of hearts. He is one of the notable faces or voices in the entertainment world; he has swayed us with his soulful music over the years. Recently, the singer enthralled the audience at the inauguration of Khelo India University Games-2022 at the BBD University in Lucknow.

For the unversed, the Khelo India University Games 2023, inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, started yesterday. Kailash sang the official anthem of Khelo India - Har Dil Mein Desh. At one point, the singer looked upset with mismanagement at the venue and gave the organizers quite an earful. Videos from the event showed Kailash on stage, lashing out at those in charge. It seems he was upset about being interrupted during his performance over the time limit.

In the clip that is going viral, Kailash is seen lashing out at the organizers and said, "Tameez seekho. Ek ghanta humko intezar karaya uske baad tameez naam ko koi cheez hi nahi hai. Kya hai ye Khelo India. Khelo India tab hai jab hum khush hain, gharwale khush honge to baharwale khush honge. Tameez seekho. Hoshiyari jhaad rahe ho. Kisi ko kaam karna aata nahi hai, agar bolna chahenge to itna bol denge ki chhod dijiye sab".

He further continued, "Humko saans chadh raha hai, fir bhi hum naach raha hain, ga raha hain, pagla raha hain. Thoda is baat pe bhi dhyan dijiye. Dekhiye itna paglaye huye bhi hai koi. Zyada commando giri waha dikhayije jaha zarurat hai. Hum apne hain. Hum bahut tadap tadap ke santo ke beech se aaye hain bhaiya. Hum filmi gayak nahi hain, yaad rakhna. Hum Bharat ke liye jeetein hain, Bharat ke liye marenge".

The reason behind his anger and blasting the management is not clear but after his not-so-subtle outburst on stage, Kailash Kher won the audience with his stellar performance and chartbuster songs. Kher surely knows how to rock a crowd and he even went to share his experience along with expressing his gratitude to “connect sports and music.” People forgot about it all as they gave in to his soul-touching music.

Also Read: Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi Barua breaks silence after actor's second marriage at 60

Also Read: Jogira Sara Ra Ra Twitter Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comic timing wins hearts

Latest Entertainment News