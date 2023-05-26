Jogira Sara Ra Ra Twitter Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comic timing wins hearts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI Jogira Sara Ra Ra Twitter Review

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra was released on May 26. The film was earlier set to be released in theatres on May 12. However, the release date was pushed back due to the many film releases that weekend, with The Kerala Story being one of the key reasons. Helmed by Kushan Nandy, the film stars Neha Sharma as a leading lady opposite Siddiqui'. Now, social media is buzzing with the movie's initial reactions.

One user wrote, "#Jogirasarara starring #NawazuddinSiddiqui is a laughter ride. The film delights you with funny punches and makes you chuckle. Neha Sharma did a decent role in the film. It is a quirky film that one can watch this weekend." Another user wrote, "#NawazuddinSiddiqui's #jogirasarara is a laughter riot. A good watch in the weekend. The film could have been a little better but in the current scene of Hindi cinema, you can definitely watch it." A third user wrote, "Guys we genuinely need to support actors, who are out there on their own and making it to the top Let’s watch #jogirasarara for the sake of the raw talent it has It’s Nawaz bhai after all #NawazuddinSiddiqui #Bollywood." Another user wrote, "A decent watch; I liked the performances; the storyline could have been a little better to balance the film."

Based on the initial reactions of moviegoers, it appears that the picture is well received by the public, and they are having a good time chuckling.

Written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, the film is jointly produced by Kiran Shroff and Naeem Siddiqui. It also stars Sanjay Mishra, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Zarina Wahab, Suman Patel, Ananya Thakur, Aanshi Pal in supporting roles.

