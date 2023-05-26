Friday, May 26, 2023
     
The Diary of West Bengal trailer sparks controversy, director Sanoj Mishra receives legal notice

Controversy surrounds the Hindi film "The Diary of West Bengal" as its trailer release leads to a legal notice from the West Bengal Police.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Edited By : India TV Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Updated on: May 26, 2023 10:48 IST
The trailer of the Hindi film "The Diary of West Bengal" stirred controversy upon its release. Renowned filmmaker Sanoj Mishra serves as both the writer and director of the movie. Following allegations of attempting to defame Bengal through the film, the West Bengal Police have issued a legal notice to the director. The movie is currently the centre of attention due to the uproar that surrounds it. 

The legal notice sent to the director said, "Ref: Amherst Street Police Station, Kolkata Case no. 90, Dated-11.05.2023 U/s 120B/153A/501/504/505/295A Indian Penal Code read with section 66D/84B Information Technology Act’ 2000 and section 7, Cinematograph Act’ 1952. In exercise of the power conferred under sub-section (1) of section 41A of CrPC I hereby inform you that during the investigation of above referred case, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances of this case."

The notice further read, "Hence, you are directed to appear before Inspector Subhabrata Kar, Additional Officer-in-Charge of Amherst Street Police Station on 30.05.2023 at 12-00 hrs. at Amherst Street Police Station, 57, Raja Ram Mohan Sarani, Kolkata-9 for the purpose of investigation of the above referred case. Inspector-in-Charge, Oshiwara Police Station, Mumbai to serve the notice and to inform about service through return signal." 

Meanwhile, the controversial film is presented by Wasim Rizvi Films and produced by Jitendra Narayan Singh, with Tapas Mukherjee and Achintya Bosh serving as co-producers.

