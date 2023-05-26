Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi Barua breaks silence after actor's second marriage at 60

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife shares cryptic post

Love knows no bounds when it comes to age, as demonstrated by veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who recently got married at the age of 60. The National Award-winning actor exchanged vows with Rupali Baruah, a fashion entrepreneur from Assam. The wedding ceremony took place in Calcutta on Thursday, witnessed by their immediate family members and close friends. After the wedding, the couple plans to organise a reception to celebrate their union with their extended circle of friends and relatives. It is worth noting that the actor had previously been married to Rajoshi, also known as Piloo Vidyarthi, who has now shared cryptic posts on her Instagram page after the unexpected news of the actor's second marriage.

Actress Rajoshi, also known as Piloo Vidyarthi, has been gaining considerable attention for her recent posts on Instagram. In one of her Instagram stories, she shared a quote that read, "The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that (sic)."

The actress shared another post that read, "May the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now. May clarity replace confusion. May peace and calmness fill your life, You've been strong long enough, it's time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it."

Rajoshi also posted a photo of herself and wrote, "Do not get PUZZLED in the puzzle called LIFE #lifequotes #selfcare #resolve #mindfulness #keepsmiling #truesayings #instaquotes."

After the wedding, the actor shared his delight in an interview and called it an extraordinary feeling. Speaking to The Times of India, Ashish said, "At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening. We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair."

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to skip IIFA 2023 in Dubai because of Aaradhya. Know why

Also read: Sunny Leone's Cannes debut brings waves of emotion: 'I’ll tell my younger self to not worry'

Latest Entertainment News