Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarifies his comment on The Kerala Story ban: 'Stop spreading false news'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has maintained to be in the headlines for a while now. From his legal battles with his wife to his comments on The Kerala Story ban, the actor became the talk of the town. Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story, which raised the issue of love jihad, conversions and indoctrination, has been receiving reviews from all quarters. While there are some who are showing their support for the movie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared that if a movie is ‘hurting someone, then it is wrong. Nawaz has now finally cleared the air on his comments. He took to his Twitter handle and slammed the misunderstanding.

Indirectly hinting towards the news portals, Nawazuddin slammed them in his latest tweet. He asked them to stop spreading fake news. The actor further clarified that he would never want any film to be banned ever. He tweeted, "Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it's called cheap TRP - I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever. STOP BANNING FILMS. STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS." Take a look at his tweet below.

The Kerala Story ban controversy

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story was released all over in India barring West Bengal, where it was banned by the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government. However, the Supreme Court turned over the ban in an order. The makers had earlier organised a press conference in Kolkata after the ban was lifted and claimed that the movie was still not running in cinema halls in the state and the distributors were allegedly receiving threatening calls.

Despite of all the controversies, The Kerala Story's success skyrocketed and became the second highest-grossing Hindi film after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Lead actress Adah Sharma also claimed that this is the first female-oriented movie that has entered the 200 crore club.

About The Kerala Story

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

