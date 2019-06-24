Victor Banerjee is alive: Jisshu Sengupta and family members dismiss death rumours

Image Source : TWITTER Victor Banerjee is alive: Jisshu Sengupta dismisses death rumours on social media

Everyone went in a state of sudden shock recently when the death news of Barfi actor Victor Banerjee spread like wildfire across the internet. Victor Banerjee has starred in Gunday, A Passage to India, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Bhoot apart from a plethora of other Bollywood and Bengali movies.

The news permeated from an account that carried actor Jisshu Sengupta’s name and stated that the Bengali film veteran has passed away. Taking a screenshot of the post, which appeared to be a fake account on Facebook, Jisshu took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, “This is not me. It’s a fake account. Please don’t believe anything that’s written from any social media accounts that are not verified under my name.”

This is not me. It’s a fake account. Please don’t believe anything that’s written from any social media accounts that are not verified under my name. pic.twitter.com/27c9VIXqjR — Jisshu U Sengupta (@Jisshusengupta) June 23, 2019

Right after Jisshu's tweet, Banerjee's family members confirmed that is alive. His daughter Keya Banerjee informed that her father is fine and busy shooting.

This is my official verified FACEBOOK page. Which is being handled by my media team. pic.twitter.com/gTNeccMYk3 — Jisshu U Sengupta (@Jisshusengupta) June 23, 2019

Victor Banerjee has a glossy career of having worked with Roman Polanski, James Ivory, Sir David Lean, Jerry London, Ronald Neame, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, Montazur Rahman Akbar and Ram Gopal Varma among other stellar directors in English, Hindi, Bengali and Assamese language films. Talking about his English productions, Victor was critically acclaimed for essaying the role of “Jesus” in the 1988 production of the York Mystery Plays by director Steven Pimlott and back home is credited with having won the National Award in three separate categories.

Victor Banerjee was last in news over his Assamese film Kanchanjangha which is slated to release in theatres soon.