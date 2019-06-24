Monday, June 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Victor Banerjee is alive: Jisshu Sengupta and family members dismiss death rumours

Victor Banerjee is alive: Jisshu Sengupta and family members dismiss death rumours

Victor Banerjee's death rumour permeated from an account that carried actor Jisshu Sengupta’s name.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2019 17:07 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Victor Banerjee is alive: Jisshu Sengupta dismisses death rumours on social media

Everyone went in a state of sudden shock recently when the death news of Barfi actor Victor Banerjee spread like wildfire across the internet.  Victor Banerjee has starred in Gunday, A Passage to India, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Bhoot apart from a plethora of other Bollywood and Bengali movies.

The news permeated from an account that carried actor Jisshu Sengupta’s name and stated that the Bengali film veteran has passed away. Taking a screenshot of the post, which appeared to be a fake account on Facebook, Jisshu took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, “This is not me. It’s a fake account. Please don’t believe anything that’s written from any social media accounts that are not verified under my name.”

Right after Jisshu's tweet, Banerjee's family members confirmed that is alive. His daughter Keya Banerjee informed that her father is fine and busy shooting. 

Victor Banerjee has a glossy career of having worked with Roman Polanski, James Ivory, Sir David Lean, Jerry London, Ronald Neame, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, Montazur Rahman Akbar and Ram Gopal Varma among other stellar directors in English, Hindi, Bengali and Assamese language films. Talking about his English productions, Victor was critically acclaimed for essaying the role of “Jesus” in the 1988 production of the York Mystery Plays by director Steven Pimlott and back home is credited with having won the National Award in three separate categories.

Victor Banerjee was last in news over his Assamese film Kanchanjangha which is slated to release in theatres soon.

 

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 13 Latest Updates: Know more about theme, Salman Khan’s fees per weekend and contestants Next StoryAre Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma reuniting for the comedy show?  