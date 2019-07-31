Shahid Kapoor’s neighbourhood aunties reacted in THIS way after watching Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the leading roles is roaring on the box office. Even after weeks of the film’s release, it is unstoppable and has till now minted as much as Rs 275 crore. The film was appreciated for the powerful acting by the stars however, there were others who complained of a film promoting misogyny and having a toxic masculine behaviour. There were women who complained about the character’s behavior but how Shahid’s neighbourhood aunties reacted is just the opposite.

Shahid in a recent interview he gave to a leading entertainment portal revealed how women in his neighbourhood reacted to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture. He said, "My office is just five minutes away from my house. It is in the B wing. This was 5-6 days after the film released. There were these 7-8 aunties who have their sessions where they are just sitting and chatting. They are all in their mid 40s-50s. I was just going to the lift and one of the aunties called me. They were around ten of them. When I came to them, they all looked at me and said, 'We loved the film'(sic)."

He added, "It was so weird that it came at the time when I was reading so many things about the film.” The actor for quite a long time remained silent over all the fiasco happening over his film. He later in an interview he gave to Bollywood Hungama said, "The reason I didn't do an interview is that I felt everyone was very aggressive. And I didn't think it was healthy. I didn't want to come out attacking anybody. I didn't want to come out defending a film. I wanted to speak about a film like a film should be spoken about."

The film has become 2019's highest-earning Bollywood film in just a month of its release. Meanwhile, have a look at the trailer here:

